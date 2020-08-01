Keller (not injury related) impressed manager Mike Matheny in a live batting practice session Saturday and could be activated from the COVID-19 injured list soon, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.

A positive coronavirus test wiped out most of Keller's camp and sent him to the injured list to start the year, but it doesn't sound as though he'll wind up missing too much time. He'll be needed in the rotation and should be one of the Royals' top starters after posting a respectable 4.19 ERA in 28 starts last year.