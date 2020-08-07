Keller (1-0) earned the win against the Cubs on Thursday, pitching five scoreless innings and allowing three hits and two walks while striking out seven.

Keller missed most of summer camp due to a positive test for COVID-19, but he looked strong in his season debut Thursday, limiting Chicago to a trio of singles while tossing 52 of 75 pitches for strikes. The Royals' offense made Keller's outing mostly pressure-free, staking him to a nine-run lead by the end of the third inning. The right-hander will look to build on his promising opening act in a tough matchup on the road at Minnesota next Friday.