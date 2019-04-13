Royals' Brad Keller: Cruises to easy win
Keller (2-1) picked up the win in Friday's 8-1 victory over Cleveland, giving up one run on three hits and five walks over 6.2 innings while striking out 10.
The right-hander danced in and out of trouble in the third and fifth innings, but both times got Hanley Ramirez to ground into fielder's choices with the bases loaded and two outs after intentionally walking Carlos Santana. Keller is now 4-for-4 in delivering quality starts to begin 2019, and he'll take a 2.45 ERA and 23:13 K:BB through 25.2 innings into his next outing, on the road Wednesday against the White Sox.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
A week of favorable matchups means plenty of choices for sleeper hitters, according to Scott...
-
Week 4 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Week 4 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There are a number of interesting two-start options for Week 4, according to Scott White —...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, Week 3
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 4
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Soroka pushing to return
The Braves' starting five appears set for now, but the next man up may not be who you thought...