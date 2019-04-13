Keller (2-1) picked up the win in Friday's 8-1 victory over Cleveland, giving up one run on three hits and five walks over 6.2 innings while striking out 10.

The right-hander danced in and out of trouble in the third and fifth innings, but both times got Hanley Ramirez to ground into fielder's choices with the bases loaded and two outs after intentionally walking Carlos Santana. Keller is now 4-for-4 in delivering quality starts to begin 2019, and he'll take a 2.45 ERA and 23:13 K:BB through 25.2 innings into his next outing, on the road Wednesday against the White Sox.