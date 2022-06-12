Keller (1-8) took the loss Sunday against Baltimore, allowing five runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out three in 1.2 innings.

Keller allowed a two-out solo homer to Anthony Santander in the first and back-to-back homers to Ryan Mountcastle and Rougned Odor to start the second. Keller was removed later that inning after allowing a two-out two-run single. Over his last seven starts, the 26-year-old is 0-6 with a 7.23 ERA and eight home runs allowed in 37.1 innings. His next start will likely be next weekend in Oakland.