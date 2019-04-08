Keller (1-1) took the loss Sunday against Detroit after surrendering three runs on five hits and three walks while striking out three over six innings.

Keller allowed two runs in the second inning and another in the sixth, but he secured a quality outing in his third start of 2019. While the 23-year-old right-hander pitched well enough to get the victory, his offense let him down by scoring just one run. Walks have been an issue for Keller in his previous two starts, as he's issued seven free passes over 12 innings.