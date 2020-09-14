Keller (4-2) allowed five hits and a walk while striking out two across nine scoreless innings to earn the win Sunday against the Pirates.

Keller didn't overpower the Pirates, but was able to pepper with the strike zone as 73 of his 111 pitches found the zone. It was another strong effort for Keller, as he's now allowed one or fewer earned runs in five of his seven outings this season. He has had two fairly big missteps in his remaining starts, but overall has a tremendous 2.06 ERA with a more middling 26:14 K:BB across 43.2 frames. Keller's next turn through the rotation is currently projected to come Sunday at Milwaukee.