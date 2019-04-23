Keller dropped his appeal of his suspension Tuesday and will begin serving the ban right away, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Keller was hit with a five-game suspension for throwing at the White Sox's Tim Anderson. He kept up an appeal long enough to make his scheduled start Monday and will now enjoy a few extra days of rest, pushing his next outing to Monday against the Rays but not missing any turns in the rotation.

