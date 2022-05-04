Keller (1-2) picked up the victory, allowing four hits and three walks while striking out two in 6.1 scoreless innings in a 7-1 win Tuesday over St. Louis.

Keller only allowed two baserunners in an inning once en route to his first win of the season. The 27-year-old has pitched six or more innings while allowing two or fewer runs in four of his five starts. He is tied for fourth with 31 innings, compiling a 1.74 ERA and 0.84 WHIP over those frames. However, with only 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings, there is reason to believe that he will experience some regression as he works more innings. His next start will likely be early next week in Texas.