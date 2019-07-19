Keller (6-9) allowed four runs (two earned) on nine hits and two walks while striking out seven across 6.1 innings to earn the win Thursday against the White Sox.

Keller wasn't helped by his defense in the first inning, as the ball never left the infield yet two runs crossed the plate thanks to a passed ball, error and two infield hits. He bounced back to allow only two earned runs across his remaining five innings of work, generating 14 swinging strikes and 19 called strikes on 106 total pitches. He also effectively limited the long ball, recording nine groundball outs. Keller has lowered his ERA to 4.18 by surrendering only four earned runs across his last 20 frames -- a span of three starts. He'll look to keep things going in his next start, currently scheduled for Wednesday at Atlanta.