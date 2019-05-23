Keller (3-5) allowed two earned runs on two hits and four walks while striking out three across seven innings to earn the win in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Cardinals.

Keller got strong results in his start, allowing only two earned runs after the bullpen failed to strand two inherited runners in the eighth inning. Despite the strong results, Keller wasn't particularly impressive as he walked more batters than he struck out and generated just four swinging strikes on 105 total pitches. Still, this outing was Keller's longest since Opening Day and his first quality start since April 12 -- a span of six outings. He'll look to build off this effort in his next start, currently scheduled for Monday at the White Sox.