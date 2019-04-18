Keller allowed two runs on four hits and four walks over five innings before he was ejected Wednesday against the White Sox. He struck out three and did not factor in the decision.

Keller's afternoon ended one pitch into the sixth inning after he hit Tim Anderson in the backside, who hit a two-run homer off him earlier in the game. The right-hander was likely nearing his exit regardless as he finished with 91 pitches, only 50 of which were strikes. The 23-year-old next lines up to start Monday at Tampa Bay, though it's possible he could face discipline from the league.