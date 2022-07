Keller (5-9) allowed one run on three hits and a walk over seven innings in Game 1 of Monday's doubleheader. He struck out eight and earned a win over the Tigers.

Keller dominated through five shutout frames before Riley Greene scored on a wild pitch in the sixth. He's now 4-1 with an impressive 2.15 ERA over his last five starts. The 26-year-old righty lowered his season ERA to 4.15 with a 67:32 K:BB through 97.2 frames. Keller is lined up to take the mound in Toronto this weekend.