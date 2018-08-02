Royals' Brad Keller: Fans nine in no-decision
Keller allowed two runs on five hits and three walks while striking out nine over 6.1 innings in a no-decision against the White Sox on Thursday.
He got 15 swinging strikes on 104 pitches en route to a career-high strikeout total. It's not something that he should be expected to do with regularity -- Keller entered the game with a 5.3 K/9 on the year -- but his ability to keep the ball on the ground and limit home runs at least has Keller on the radar as a streaming option in deep mixed leagues. The 23-year-old lines up to face the Cubs in his next start.
