Keller (3-4) picked up the win in the first game of Friday's doubleheader against the White Sox, allowing two runs on five hits and three walks over five innings. He struck out seven.

The right-hander tossed 60 of 97 pitches for strikes while setting a new season high in K's. Keller has started to turn things around after a rough start to the year, posting a 3.80 ERA and 20:7 K:BB over his last four outings and 21.1 innings, although he also gave up five unearned runs during that stretch.