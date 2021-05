Keller (2-4) allowed three runs on five hits and a walk over six innings Friday, striking out six and taking a loss against the White Sox.

Keller cruised through four scoreless innings before serving up a fifth-inning solo shot to Zach Collins. The White Sox then knocked three hits off him in the sixth to extend the lead to 3-0. He still managed to lower his season ERA from 8.06 to 7.31 with a 22:13 K:BB. Keller is projected to take the mound in Detroit next week.