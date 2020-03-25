Keller gave up 11 runs in 6.2 innings this spring, but he finished on a strong note in his third and final start, Jesse Borek of MLB.com reports.

He tossed four innings and allowed one run on five hits while walking one and striking out three during his first outing throwing to Salvador Perez since 2018. Keller mentioned how much he enjoyed having Perez behind the dish and was encouraged by how well he threw his slider in his final outing of the spring. Keller and Danny Duffy are the top two candidates to take the ball on Opening Day.