Keller (7-13) was charged with the loss against the Cardinals on Wednesday after allowing three runs on three hits and three walks while striking out five over six innings.

Keller threw a no-hitter until the seventh inning, when he allowed three consecutive singles including an RBI single by Matt Carpenter to give the Cardinals a 1-0 lead. He was then pulled with two runners on and no outs. Unfortunately, they both scored following his exit, and the Royals failed to make their way onto the scoreboard, leaving Keller with his fourth straight loss following a six-game winning streak. Keller leads the Kansas City staff with 158 innings pitched this season and has logged at least six innings or more in 17 of his 26 starts. The 24-year-old will carry a 4.10 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 117:65 K:BB into a road contest at Baltimore on Monday.