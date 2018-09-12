Royals' Brad Keller: Gets win in quality start
Keller (8-6) allowed one run on four hits in a win over the White Sox on Tuesday, striking out six and walking two in seven innings.
Keller allowed just one extra-base hit in Tuesday's contest and all six of his strikeouts were swinging strikeouts. He's now tossed three consecutive quality starts and over his last eight starts Keller is 4-2 with a 2.25 ERA. The young righty has brought his season ERA down to 3.04 and carries a 1.30 WHIP with 87 punchouts in 127.1 innings on the year. If the Royals stick to their current 6-man rotation, Keller would be in line to take on the Pirates in Pittsburgh in his next start.
