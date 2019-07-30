Keller (7-10) gave up four runs on eight hits and no walks while striking out five through seven innings to take the loss against the Blue Jays on Monday.

Keller managed to limit the Blue Jays to four runs even though he allowed three home runs. Keller had a nice July, posting a 3-1 record with a 2.12 ERA and a 24:8 K:BB. The 24-year-old has a 4.01 ERA with a 6.4 K/9 and a 3.8 BB/9 through 23 starts this season. Keller will make his next start Sunday against the Twins at Target Field.