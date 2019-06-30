Keller (4-9) gave up six runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out three through five innings to take the win over the Blue Jays on Sunday.

Keller almost made it through the second inning unscathed, but a pop up was lost in the sun and resulted in a two-RBI triple in what would become a five-run inning. He would only give up one run the rest of the way, and the Royals provided seven runs of their own to get the right-hander the win. The 23-year-old has a 4-9 record with a 4.63 ERA through 18 games this season. Keller will make his next start Friday at Nationals Park.