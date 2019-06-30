Royals' Brad Keller: Gives up six runs in win
Keller (4-9) gave up six runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out three through five innings to take the win over the Blue Jays on Sunday.
Keller almost made it through the second inning unscathed, but a pop up was lost in the sun and resulted in a two-RBI triple in what would become a five-run inning. He would only give up one run the rest of the way, and the Royals provided seven runs of their own to get the right-hander the win. The 23-year-old has a 4-9 record with a 4.63 ERA through 18 games this season. Keller will make his next start Friday at Nationals Park.
More News
-
Royals' Brad Keller: Strikes out four in short outing•
-
Royals' Brad Keller: Mauled by Mariners•
-
Royals' Brad Keller: Hurls quality start in no-decision•
-
Royals' Brad Keller: Loses again despite strong start•
-
Royals' Brad Keller: Takes loss despite quality start•
-
Royals' Brad Keller: Hit with sixth loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
Four rookies, including a recent call-up, highlight Scott White's list of sleeper hitters for...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Scott White points out the must-start and sleeper two-start pitchers for the week ahead.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 15 sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Get Gray
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Hiura gets the call
Big day for prospects, with Keston Hiura, Brendan McKay reportedly on their way to the majors....
-
Role questions won't hold back McKay
The Rays are calling up top pitching prospect Brendan McKay, who just so happens to be a two-way...