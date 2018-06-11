Royals' Brad Keller: Gives up two in no-decision
Keller didn't factor into the decision against Oakland on Sunday, giving up two earned runs on five hits over 5.1 innings, striking out four and walking four in Kansas City's 3-2 loss.
This was Keller's longest outing as a starter since he moved to Kansas City's rotation from the bullpen on May 30, and his overall numbers on the season are solid, as he's got a 2.31 ERA, a 1.23 WHIP and 23 strikeouts over 35 innings. He's likely pitched well enough to keep a spot in the rotation with Eric Skoglund out with an elbow injury, but at this point, there isn't enough of a body of work here to tell if Keller is more than a roll of the dice for fantasy purposes.
