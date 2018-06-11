Keller didn't factor into the decision against Oakland on Sunday, giving up two earned runs on five hits over 5.1 innings, striking out four and walking four in Kansas City's 3-2 loss.

This was Keller's longest outing as a starter since he moved to Kansas City's rotation from the bullpen on May 30, and his overall numbers on the season are solid, as he's got a 2.31 ERA, a 1.23 WHIP and 23 strikeouts over 35 innings. He's likely pitched well enough to keep a spot in the rotation with Eric Skoglund out with an elbow injury, but at this point, there isn't enough of a body of work here to tell if Keller is more than a roll of the dice for fantasy purposes.