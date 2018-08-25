Royals' Brad Keller: Goes five innings in no-decision
Keller allowed two runs on six hits in a no-decision against the Indians on Friday, striking out five and walking one in five innings.
Keller allowed just two extra-base hits and threw 60 of 96 pitches for strikes. In four of his last five starts Keller has allowed two runs or less, and he's thrown six quality starts in 15 games started this season. The young righty has a 3.33 ERA and 1.35 WHIP to go with a 72:41 K:BB in 105.1 innings this year. His next start will come against the Orioles at home.
