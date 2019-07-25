Keller (7-9) allowed four hits and walked one while striking out three through seven scoreless innings to take the win over the Braves on Wednesday.

Keller shut down the Braves through seven innings and delivered his first MLB RBI. Keller has been hot in July, posting a 1.33 ERA with a 19:8 K:BB in four outings. The 23-year-old has a 3.95 ERA with a 6.4 K/9 and a 4.0 BB/9 through 22 starts. Keller will make his next start Monday against the Blue Jays at Kauffman Stadium.