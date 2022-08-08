Keller (6-12) allowed one run on four hits and three walks over six innings Sunday, striking out four and earning a win over Boston.

Keller didn't face much of a threat through five shutout frames before Rafael Devers tagged him with a solo shot in the sixth. It was his first win since July 11 after allowing 16 runs (15 earned) over his previous three starts. The 27-year-old righty lowered his season ERA to 4.45 with an 80:44 K:BB through 119.1 frames. Keller is lined up for a tough matchup with the Dodgers at home next week.