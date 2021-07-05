Keller (6-9) allowed two runs on five hits and two walks over 6.1 innings Sunday, striking out seven and taking a loss against Minnesota.

Despite the loss, it was the first time in Keller's last six starts that he allowed fewer than four runs, lowering his season ERA to 6.39. He allowed an RBI single to Trevor Larnach in the third inning and served up a solo homer to Max Kepler in the sixth. Since the start of June, Keller has yielded 30 earned runs in 36.2 innings (7.36 ERA) alongside a 28:19 K:BB. He's lined up to take the mound in Cleveland next week.