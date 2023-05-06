Keller (2-3) allowed seven runs (six earned) on 11 hits and four walks over 4.1 innings Friday. He struck out one and took a loss against Oakland.

The Athletics jumped on Keller early in the contest; he gave up a run in the first inning before serving up back-to-back homers to Brent Rooker and Ramon Laureano in the third. Keller would later be charged with three more runs in the ugly outing. His season ERA jumped to 4.67 and he's recorded more walks (28) than strikeouts (25) through 34.2 frames. Keller is projected to take on the White Sox at home next week.