Royals' Brad Keller: Hit hard by Rays
Keller (2-3) took the loss against the Rays on Monday, giving up five earned runs on six hits over five innings, striking out one and walking three as the Royals fell 8-5.
It was a rough outing for the right-hander, who gave up four of his five runs in the first two frames before exiting the contest after five innings and 92 pitches. He'll take a 4.07 ERA and a 1.31 WHIP into his next start, which will see him take on the Tigers in a road matchup on Saturday.
