Royals' Brad Keller: Hit hard in 12th loss
Keller (7-12) was hit with the loss after yielding five runs on 10 hits and three walks while striking out six over six innings Friday night against the Tigers.
Keller surrendered two runs in the first inning followed by one in the fifth and two more in the sixth before exiting with a four-run lead. He threw just 65 of 108 pitches for strikes and fired first-pitch strikes to 8 of the 29 batters he faced. The 24-year-old right-hander has now been saddled with three straight losses, and he owns a 4.09 ERA with 112 punchouts over 152 innings this season.
