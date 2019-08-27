Keller (7-14) gave up five runs on three hits and three walks while striking out one through 1.1 innings to take the loss against the Athletics on Monday.

After getting the first four batters out, Keller unravelled by allowing six consecutive baserunners and five runs. This was the shortest outing of the season for Keller, ending a streak of eight consecutive outings with six innings or more.The 24-year-old has a 4.19 ERA and 122 strikeouts through 28 starts this season. Keller is scheduled to make his next start Sunday against the Orioles at Kauffman Stadium.