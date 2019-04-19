Royals' Brad Keller: Hit with five-game suspension
Keller was suspended Friday for five games for throwing at the White Sox's Tim Anderson on Wednesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
A five-game suspension is effectively a one-game suspension for a starting pitcher, as Keller will simply have his next start pushed back a few days. Depending on the timing of a possible appeal, the Royals' rotation will likely face minimal disruption
