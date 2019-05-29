Keller (3-6) took the loss Tuesday, giving up four runs on 10 hits and a walk over six innings while striking out three as the Royals fell 4-3 to the White Sox.

The right-hander continues to struggle, getting tagged with at least four runs for the fifth time in his last seven starts, but on the bright side Keller issued fewer than three free passes for the first time since March 28 -- his first outing of the season. He'll carry a 4.56 ERA and 48:42 K:BB through 71 innings into his next start Sunday, on the road against the Rangers.