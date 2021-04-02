Keller took a no-decision during Thursday's Opening Day win over the Rangers after allowing six runs on nine hits and two walks without recording any strikeouts across 1.1 innings.

Making the second Opening Day start of his career, Keller quickly worked his way into trouble in the first inning, facing a total of 10 batters, with a bases-clearing double by Nate Lowe giving the Rangers a 5-0 lead with no outs. It didn't get much better in the second inning, when the Royals turned to the bullpen after Keller gave up another run and struggled to record just one out. During Cactus League play this spring, the right-hander allowed eight runs (six earned) on 15 hits and seven walks while striking out six over 9.1 innings. Keller will look to bounce back Wednesday at Cleveland, though it might be best to steer clear until he can iron things out.