Keller (2-0) allowed two hits and three walks over six scoreless innings in a win over the Reds on Wednesday. He struck out three batters.

The right-hander turned in a second consecutive scoreless start, this time in Great American Ball Park. Both of the hits against him were singles, one a bunt single. Keller, who began the season on the COVID-19 injured list, is still working mostly fastball-slider, mixing in only the occasional changeup. However, Keller should at least have most fantasy players' attention after his hot start. He lines up to face the Reds in Kansas City next week.