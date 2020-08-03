Royals general manager Dayton Moore said Keller could be ready to return from the COVID-19 injured list to start Thursday against the Cubs or Friday against the Twins, Josh Vernier of 610 Sports reports.

Keller has been working out with the team for more than two weeks after a positive COVID-19 test sidelined him for much of summer camp. After facing hitters in a live batting practice Saturday, Keller will likely throw one more tune-up bullpen session before the Royals determine where to slot him into their pitching schedule this week. Kansas City has been running out a four-man rotation since Mike Montgomery (lat) was shut down last week, so Keller would ideally return from the IL on Thursday, when a fifth starter will first be needed.