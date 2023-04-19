Keller (2-2) was handed the loss Tuesday against the Rangers, allowing three runs on three hits and five walks over four innings. He struck out two.

There was a night-and-day difference between Tuesday's outing and Keller's outing against the Rangers last Wednesday. He struggled mightily to find the zone this time around and it cost him, as all three runs he gave up were from batters that got on base via a walk. Keller got pulled after 81 pitches, which was his lowest mark in four starts this season. Keller can be streamed in appealing matchups, but his volatility makes him a risky play in any given start.