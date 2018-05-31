Keller didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 11-8 win over the Twins, allowing one run on three hits and a walk over three innings while striking out three.

The rookie threw 29 of 51 pitches for strikes before getting the hook, and Keller did manage to generate eight swinging strikes while he was on the mound. While his fantasy value is muted until he's stretched out enough to have a chance at a win, Keller will take a 2.13 ERA into his next outing Tuesday on the road against the Angels.