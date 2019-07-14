Royals' Brad Keller: Lights out over eight frames
Keller (5-9) earned the win Saturday against the Tigers after allowing one run on four hits across eight innings. He struck out seven and did not issue a walk.
Keller hadn't completed six innings in his last four starts, but he was extremely efficient Saturday, delivering 82 of his 104 pitches for strikes. The 23-year-old has a 4.25 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 84:55 K:BB through 118.2 innings and will next face the White Sox on Thursday.
