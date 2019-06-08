Keller fell to 3-8 on the season despite allowing just two runs in eight innings Saturday against the White Sox. He gave up just five hits and one walk while striking out four batters.

Keller has thrown two quality starts in a row but took the loss both times, a not entirely surprising result given the weakness of the Royals' offense. Keller's lack of run support and unremarkable 15.5 percent strikeout rate make him a not particularly appealing fantasy option even if he continues to drag his 4.29 ERA down. He'll get the chance to do that Friday in Minnesota.