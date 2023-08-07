Keller (shoulder) could begin a rehab assignment this week, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Keller had a July rehab assignment cut short after experiencing soreness in his shoulder, but he has been throwing in the bullpen, and if all continues to go well he could join one of Kansas City's affiliates before the week comes to a close.
