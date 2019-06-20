Royals' Brad Keller: Mauled by Mariners
Keller (3-9) took the loss Wednesday, coughing up seven runs on nine hits and two walks over four innings while striking out five as the Royals were downed 8-2 by the Mariners.
The right-hander got taken deep by Domingo Santana and Daniel Vogelbach in the first inning -- the first time all year Keller's served up multiple homers in a start. He'll take a 4.45 ERA and 68:48 K:BB through 97 innings into his next outing Monday in Cleveland.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospect Call Up: Gallen's turn
Minor-league breakout Zac Gallen becomes the latest promising arm to get a shot in the Marlins...
-
Waivers and Tuesday's winners/losers
Heath Cummings tries to catch you up on a busy Tuesday night in baseball with waiver advice...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
As several big name bats return to active duty, their trade value can be difficult to gauge....
-
Rookie hitters: ranks & tiers
Heath Cummings ranks the rookie hitters for the rest of the season, starting with Fernando...
-
Waiver Wire plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who you should add after Monday's action, starting with Cavan Big...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
Several high-profile players are gearing up to return from lengthy IL stints, which could make...