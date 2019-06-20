Keller (3-9) took the loss Wednesday, coughing up seven runs on nine hits and two walks over four innings while striking out five as the Royals were downed 8-2 by the Mariners.

The right-hander got taken deep by Domingo Santana and Daniel Vogelbach in the first inning -- the first time all year Keller's served up multiple homers in a start. He'll take a 4.45 ERA and 68:48 K:BB through 97 innings into his next outing Monday in Cleveland.