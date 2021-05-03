Keller (2-3) was tagged with the loss Sunday against the Twins after giving up seven runs (two earned) on six hits and a walk while fanning three across 4.1 innings.

Keller began his outing hitting Luis Arraez and while he looked composed through the first two innings, the wheels came off in the third -- he gave up seven runs and was never able to recover. The right-hander has struggled due to a lack of consistency thus far and has given up at least four runs in four of his last six appearances. That translates to an 8.06 ERA across 22.1 innings.