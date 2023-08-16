Kansas City transferred Keller (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day injured list Wednesday.
This doesn't affect the timeline for Keller, who has been sidelined since mid-May because of right shoulder impingement syndrome. He recently begin a minor-league rehab stint in the Arizona Complex League and could return to the Royals sometime in September.
