Royals' Brad Keller: Named Opening Day starter
Keller will start for the Royals on Opening Day against the White Sox, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
It's quite the rapid rise for Keller, who was a Rule 5 pick prior to last season. His status as the Royals' top starter shouldn't confuse fantasy owners into thinking he's an ace, though. His 3.08 ERA last season outpaced the ERA estimators by a considerable margin, and he struck out just 16.5 percent of opposing hitters.
