Keller (1-6) took the loss Wednesday versus the Guardians. He allowed four runs on six hits and three walks with one strikeout in six innings.

Keller allowed a run in each of the third through sixth innings, while the Royals' offense was limited to just seven singles and a pair of walks in the contest. With four or more runs allowed in four of his last five starts, Keller's hot start to the season is becoming an increasingly distant memory. He's now at a 4.15 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 33:18 K:BB across 60.2 innings in 10 starts. The 26-year-old right-hander is projected to make his next start at home versus the Blue Jays next week.