Keller (4-9) earned the win over Houston on Wednesday, pitching 5.2 innings and allowing four runs on five hits and three walks while striking out three batters.

Keller struggled a bit with his control in the contest -- he threw only 60 of 105 pitches for strikes and tied a season high with three walks -- but he was able to take advantage of an early outburst by the Royals' offense to collect the win. The right-hander limited Houston to five hits, though three of those went for extra bases, including a sixth-inning solo homer by Aledmys Diaz that spelled the end of Keller's outing. The 26-year-old hurler has been inconsistent throughout the campaign, but he's won three of his past four starts after starting the season with a 1-8 mark through his first 11 outings.