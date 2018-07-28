Keller (4-4) tossed 5.2 innings, surrendering four runs on nine hits and three walks while striking out one as he picked up the win in Game 1 of Monday's doubleheader against the Yankees.

Keller was lifted from the game with a 6-4 lead, as the Royals would go on score 10 runs in the win. Despite allowing seven runs over his two previous starts (12.2 innings), Keller has collected two straight victories. He'll head into his next start with a solid 3.43 ERA and 1.37 WHIP with a 45:32 K:BB over 76 frames this season.