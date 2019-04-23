Royals' Brad Keller: Overstays welcome in loss
Keller (2-2) took the loss Monday, coughing up five runs on seven hits and three walks over 6.1 innings while striking out three as the Royals fell 6-3 to the Rays.
The right-hander was nursing a 3-2 lead after six innings, but coming out for the seventh proved to be a bad idea when Mike Zunino clubbed a two-run shot to center field to help chase Keller from the game. He'll take a 3.41 ERA and 29:20 K:BB through 37 innings into his next start, currently set for Sunday at home against the Angels.
