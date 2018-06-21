Keller will make his next start Tuesday in Milwaukee, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Due to an off day Thursday, manager Ned Yost elected to alter the rotation and skip Keller's scheduled turn Saturday in Houston, with that nod now going to Ian Kennedy. After making his first 21 appearances this season out of the bullpen, Keller has gradually worked deeper into each of his four starts since replacing the injured Eric Skoglund (elbow) in the rotation. He has posted a 2.01 ERA and 1.07 WHIP over those four turns, but a 5.2 K/9 rate over that span has limited his fantasy upside.

