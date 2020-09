Keller (3-2) took the loss Monday, giving up five runs (four earned) on eight hits and a walk over 6.2 innings as the Royals fell 5-2 to Cleveland. He struck out one.

All eight hits off Keller were singles, but Cleveland was able to string them together enough to generate some offense. The 25-year-old has now been tagged for five runs in two of his last three outings, but he'll still take a strong 2,60 ERA and 1.10 WHIP into his next start Saturday, at home against the Pirates.