Keller (5-4) allowed three runs on five hits and four walks with six strikeouts in five innings in a win over Minnesota on Sunday.

The right-hander continues to put too many batters on base, but Kansas City's offense outscored his struggles Sunday. Keller has won three of his last four starts. He's posted a 5.68 ERA, 1.74 WHIP and 46:25 K:BB across 50.2 innings in 11 starts this season. The 25-year-old projects for a rematch with Minnesota in next weekend's series.